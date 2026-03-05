Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania with JMV – 3/30

Add to Calendar

Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania with JMV
  • Date/time: Mar 30, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Whiskey Business South
  • Address: 5220 E Southport Road, Indianapolis

ARE YOU READY, INDY? 🏀

Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania is back and the stakes are higher than ever!

There’s more than just bragging rights on the line—this year ONE WINNER will punch their ticket to Las Vegas to compete in the finals for a shot at $10,000 CASH. 🏆

📍 This week, we’re taking over Whiskey Business South.

Come hang out with JMV, broadcasting LIVE as the action unfolds, and step up to the rim for your chance at glory. 🔥 Bring your friends, bring your confidence, and bring your A-game…Vegas is waiting.

Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at a future Mini Hoops Mania event:

March 31st – Freddie’s Pub (1345 W. Southport Rd.)

April 1st – Ale Emporium Castleton (8617 Allisonville Rd.) with JMV!

April 2nd – Buffalo Wild Wings (1077 N. Emerson Ave.)

*FINALS* April 3rd – Slippery Noodle (372 S. Meridian St.) with JMV!

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 – Practice
20 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 20 Photos of Female NASCAR Driver, Natalie Decker

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Wisconsin v UCLA
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest March Madness Bracket Names In 2026

Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 3
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Hottest Winter Olympic Female Athletes Of 2026

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Alec Pierce Ready To Test Open Free Agent Market

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Place Transition Tag On Daniel Jones, Creating Indecision For Alec Pierce

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close