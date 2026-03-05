Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania with Jake Query – 3/21

ARE YOU READY, INDY? 🏀

Bud Light Mini Hoops Mania is back and the stakes are higher than ever!



There’s more than just bragging rights on the line—this year ONE WINNER will punch their ticket to Las Vegas to compete in the finals for a shot at $10,000 CASH. 🏆

📍 This week, we’re taking over District Tap North.

Come hang out with Jake Query, broadcasting LIVE as the action unfolds, and step up to the rim for your chance at glory. 🔥 Bring your friends, bring your confidence, and bring your A-game…Vegas is waiting.

Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at a future Mini Hoops Mania event:

March 27th – Kilroy’s Broad Ripple (831 Broad Ripple Ave.)

March 30th – Whiskey Business South (5220 E. Southport Rd.) with JMV!

March 31st – Freddie’s Pub (1345 W. Southport Rd.)

April 1st – Ale Emporium Castleton (8617 Allisonville Rd.) with JMV!

April 2nd – Buffalo Wild Wings (1077 N. Emerson Ave.)

*FINALS* April 3rd – Slippery Noodle (372 S. Meridian St.) with JMV!