Bud Light Blue Fridays with JMV – 12/19

- Date/time: Dec 19, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Whiskey Business
- Address: 11915 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis
BUD LIGHT BLUE FRIDAYS ARE BACK!
All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE from 3PM–6PM on Fridays to gear up for upcoming Colts games. And if you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right! Compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!
The top contestant with the highest combined points will win:
Colts Tickets
Swag
Invitation to Finals = A chance to win SUPERBOWL tickets!
THIS WEEK, JOIN US AT WHISKEY BUSINESS FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!
Can’t make it this week? Visit us at a future Blue Friday:
December 26th | TBD
January 2nd | TBD
