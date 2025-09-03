Listen Live
Bud Light Blue Fridays with JMV – 11/21

  • Date/time: Nov 21, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: District Tap - Castleton
  • Address: 3720 E 82nd Street, Indianapolis

BUD LIGHT BLUE FRIDAYS ARE BACK! 🏈

All Colts season long, JMV will be on location broadcasting LIVE from 3PM–6PM on Fridays to gear up for upcoming Colts games. And if you heard that we are going to be GIVING AWAY TICKETS, you heard right! Compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!

The top contestant with the highest combined points will win:

🔵 Colts Tickets

🔵 Swag

🔵 Invitation to Finals = A chance to win SUPERBOWL tickets!

 

🍻 THIS WEEK, JOIN US AT DISTRICT TAP IN CASTLETON FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN! 🍻

 

Can’t make it this week? Visit us at a future Blue Friday:

November 26th | Brothers Ripple

December 5th | Back 9

December 12th | The Depot

December 19th | Whiskey Business North

December 26th | TBD

January 2nd | TBD

