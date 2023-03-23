- Date/time: April 8th, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Starts at Indianapolis Colts Canal Playspace
- Address: 701 Canal Walk, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202
Eggventure on the Canal offers several opportunities for explorers of all ages to join in the fun. This year’s event will be a scavenger hunt with several stops where participants will complete fun challenges and games to earn eggs. Walk, run, stroll, or bike between stops along the beautiful Downtown Canal. Those completing the entire hunt will receive a prize.
Eggventure on the Canal is FREE to the public and family (and dog) friendly. PRE-registration is preferred.
-
Colts Tipping Their Hand At Stroud’s Pro Day?
-
Several Colts Starters Now Officially Free Agents
-
Pros And Cons Of Colts Trading For Lamar Jackson
-
Samson Ebukam Had Specific Goal In Finding New NFL Home
-
Colts Add Speed, Versatility In Isaiah McKenzie
-
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who’s Now Headed to the Elite 8
-
"Find A Guy". Jake Query's Life Molded By The Guy Who Found Him
-
How High Can Trayce-Jackson Davis Go In 2023 NBA Draft?