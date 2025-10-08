All In 4 ALS Research Trivia Night

Join Jake Query in attending an evening of fun, friendship, trivia and philanthropy as we go all in to fund ALS research and honor the legacy of our friend Laurie Roselle.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS OF EVENT

Tickets include heavy appetizers, dessert, access to curated auction items, and an open bar.

Join us Thursday November 6th at 6PM at the Ritz Charles in Carmel, Indiana.