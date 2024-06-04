2024 U.S. Open Women’s Bowling Tournament

Royal Pin Entertainment is incredibly honored and excited to be hosting one of the most prestigious competitions in women’s bowling, the US Women’s Open! This competition is unlike any other, with incredibly difficult oil patterns that only the most equipped athletes can overcome.



Starting June 11th, the US Women’s Open is a week-long competition featuring the best women’s bowlers from around the globe. During the week, the challenging qualifying rounds will determine who the top five seeds will be for the step-ladder finals, where they will face off for the historically coveted green jacket.



The finals will be televised live on CBS Sports Network from Royal Pin Woodland on June 18th at 7pm. Be a part of bowling history by purchasing your tickets below for only $45! You can also stop in throughout the week to watch the qualifying rounds and see the pros compete up close.





