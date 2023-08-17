Win a pair of tickets to WAMMFest 2023

Win a pair of tickets to WAMMFest, the annual summer festival celebrating Wine, Art, Music, and Microbrews!

Saturday, 8/19 at Craig Park in Greenwood, 12noon-9pm.

For more information click on: WAMMfest by Sertoma Club of Greenwood

Organized by the Sertoma Club of Greenwood, this charitable event showcases artistic, cultural and entertainment opportunities. All net proceeds are distributed back to the community in support of youth, individuals, and community organizations.

Enter to win below!