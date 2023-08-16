What To Watch For In Colts and Bears Joint Practices

With the Indianapolis Colts welcoming the Chicago Bears to Westfield for joint practices today and tomorrow, what should you be watching for during the practices?

1. Anthony Richardson Mechanics

In his start against the Buffalo Bills, Richardson made one bad decision. He flashed some ability to throw the ball downfield with touch and rip a pass over the middle of the field. Richardson just needs to show consistency with his footwork when delivering passes. Making sure his feet and shoulders are connected to deliver passes on target. Finally, consistency with his arm slot. Kylen Granson joined Kevin & Query on Tuesday and highlighted that the Colts QB will drop down sidearm sometimes, and it’ll surprise him. Practicing against an appointment is a critical piece of development for Richardson prior to week one.

2. Colts Secondary vs. Chicago Bears Pass Catchers

A season ago Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney were the only pass catchers that NFL fans knew. Now Justin Fields can throw to D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool, Robert Tonyan, Mooney, and Kmet. Buffalo’s quarterback duo went 22/30 for 266 yards. Matt Barkley completed his last twelve passes to end the game. Given the unproven status of the Colts cornerbacks, today and tomorrow will be important evaluations as to how that group will perform this season. Chicago’s pass catchers aren’t the greatest, but the aren’t the worst either. If there is success in pass coverage, then that provides optimism the youngsters are ready for Sundays against superior talent.

3. Colts OL vs Bears DL

I didn’t see anything in the preseason game last Saturday that indicated the offensive line is back to the 2021 version. There was a step in the right direction by allowing more time for Richardson in the pocket. Additionally, the running lanes for the backs seemed to hold longer. However, the Bears had the least number of sacks last season in the NFL. The lack of adequate depth was really noticeable as well. Gardner Minshew was sacked on his first two drop backs and Sam Ehlinger faced pressure too. Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker were brought in to boost that number. If the Colts OL struggles against a below average pass rush, then I would be hitting the panic button.

4. Situational Offense

During Training Camp, the Colts offense has had days where they have struggled scoring in the red zone, converting third downs, and two-minute drives. Those struggled are expected with a new offensive system featuring a rookie quarterback. In the first preseason game, Matt Gay missed a twenty-eight-yard field goal. With Richardson being named the starting quarterback, it would seem unlikely that he plays Saturday evening. If Richardson is held out Saturday, that’s because of the situational reps he’ll get against the Bears featuring plays from their playbook today and tomorrow.

