How Much Of The Playbook Will Colts Use With Richardson?

The Colts ended any speculation over who their starting quarterback would be for 2023 on Tuesday, when they officially named rookie Anthony Richardson as the QB1.

The announcement confirms what many had suspected; that the Colts were aiming for Richardson to be their starter when the Jaguars come to town in Week 1. It also shows how pleased the Colts are with how Richardson has come along since he was drafted in late April. By all accounts, the rookie has been putting in the work to improve both physically and mentally. Receiver Michael Pittman Jr said as much earlier in the offseason.

“I think he is a very confident guy. And I think that’s the most important trait in NFL players, period is confidence guys. He works hard, he’s always studying his playbook. I can barely get him to look at me sometimes”

So now that Richardson is officially the Colts starting quarterback, just how thick will that playbook be?

During the Ride With JMV on Tuesday, James Boyd from The Athletic gave his thoughts.

“I think it’ll be pretty thick, but I do think it’ll be less than what Gardner Minshew would’ve been working with had he been QB1 going into Week 1.”

Boyd elaborated, saying that while he didn’t think it would be something backyard football, they would try and keep the playbook simple to help the rookie early.

“I think a lot of it will probably just have to do with making sure they put him in situations where his reads are simple, look here, look here, throw here, run here, where he’s not having process everything all at once. Now you’d like for him to get to that level, be that Peyton Manning, that Andrew Luck, that cerebral type of quarterback, but with so much going on right now, I think the key is just to get him out there and make him feel comfortable, and then build on that once you see that he’s comfortable.”

The Colts will more than likely try and keep the playbook paired down to not overwhelm their rookie quarterback. Instead, they might try and rely on his athleticism, as he gets his first real taste of NFL football.

Listen to JMV's conversation with James Boyd and more below