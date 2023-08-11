Former Colts Wide Receiver Dies at 52

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Sean Dawkins passed away at the age of 52. Colts team owner Jim Irsay expressed shock and sadness over Dawkins’ death. Dawkins was a first-round pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. He ended his career in Indianapolis with four consecutive seasons of over 700 receiving yards and a total of 12 touchdown catches.

Dawkins, a Red Bank, NJ native, gained fame at the University of California, Berkeley, in the 90s. Cal won a bowl game in 1990 for the first time since the 1930s, when they defeated Wyoming 17-15 in the Copper Bowl. The Bears finished in the Top 10 the following season.

In 1992, Dawkins led the nation with 14 receiving touchdowns and tallied 1,070 yards on 65 catches. During his three seasons at Cal, Dawkins scored 31 receiving touchdowns, which remains a program record. He was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

