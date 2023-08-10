Can The Colts Expect A Decent Return In Jonathan Taylor Trade?

The latest chapter in the Jonathan Taylor saga is he’s rehabbing his ankle away from the team. Not ideal considering you’d think you’d want team staff and doctors monitoring the star running back’s progress but that’s where we are at the moment with the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills just days from now.

So if the animosity remains and fences can’t be mended between the Colts and Taylor then one of the solutions is to continue listening to trade offers from other teams. How big of a return should the Colts be looking for and expecting though? Taylor is an elite running back but any trade will require the team acquiring him to ink him to a brand new deal or risk him walking at the end of the season. With that in mind, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Colts would be wise to temper their expectations when it comes to a return for Taylor despite his elite status.

[Jonathan Taylor’s] peak value went by the wayside the minute Jim Irsay opened his mouth on social media. – ESPN’s Field Yates on Jonathan Taylor’s possible trade value

Yates joined Kevin & Query on Thursday’s show and discussed the Taylor situation at length, what his thoughts were on the situation, what players and coaches across the league have been saying about it, what fair compensation could be as well as some bigger picture Colts thoughts. With fantasy football drafts around the corner we also discussed some guidelines to follow when drafting as well as putting up caution flags when it comes to drafting Jonathan Taylor given his very uncertain status heading into the season.

When push comes to shove the most likely scenario is what happened with Baltimore and Lamar Jackson. Even if there’s a trade request, sometimes the best scenario is just finding a way to patch the relationship back together. – Field Yates on how he sees the Colts-Taylor situation being resolved

