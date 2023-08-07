JT Replacement? No, But Kenyan Drake Can Make Things Interesting For Colts

The Colts have had quite the upheaval at running back so far in training camp. They seem to be at odds with star Jonathan Taylor, lost Zack Moss to a broken arm and were down to Deon Jackson and Evan Hull on the depth chart before they brought in UIndy’s Toriano Clinton briefly. Over the weekend, they signed Kenyan Drake, who at the very least, carries some name recognition.

Drake started his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 where he accumulated over 1,500 yards rushing over four seasons before having his biggest success with the Arizona Cardinals, racking up just under 1,600 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns in two seasons. The last couple of seasons have been 1-year stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. The 29-year-old Drake now lands in Indy with a chance to get some meaningful carries given the current running back situation.

Taylor remains on the sidelines and until that changes it’s not out of the question that Drake could be competing with Deon Jackson for the RB1 position to start the season. Drake is no slouch when it comes to the passing game either, racking up 1,624 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns.

Is he a Taylor replacement? No. But he could very well be productive enough and cheaper on the open market than Taylor to give the Colts even more ammunition to wave goodbye to the star back. If production is even remotely similar, it could be a disaster as far as Taylor is concerned trying to prove his worth to 31 other franchises that he should be paid top dollar at his position.

The Drake signing is a win-win for him and the Colts. How big a win will play out over the season. On Monday’s show, we spoke with IndyStar Colts reporter Joel A. Erickson to get his thoughts on the Drake signing as well as Anthony Richardson’s strong performance over the weekend, position battles and a whole lot more! You can catch the full interview in the link below.