Colts Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Speak to Press on Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts held a press briefing Wednesday featuring defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Bradley touched on a variety of topics. Including the progress of Zaire Franklin and the steps he needs to take to reach the next level as a linebacker in the NFL. He stated that Bradley played at a high-level last season but needs to maintain that level of play for another season to make it further in the league.

Bradley also talked about how the team’s defensive plan is being molded to find more spots for EJ Speed on the field, at one point claiming “it seems like when he’s on the field, something good is about to happen.”

Addressing Shaquille Leonard and his recovery, Bradley noted that Leonard is challenging himself and getting closer to 100%.

On the offensive side Jim Bob Cooter gave Anthony Richardson credit for practicing soon after getting a minor nose surgery. He says the rookie quarterback is working on getting the timing of the NFL down, noting that several young players recognize the difference between the college and professional level early on in their careers.

Cooter spoke highly of Richardson’s ability to make plays within the pocket and his eagerness to learn from his mistakes.

Additionally, there was discussion about the running back position. The Colts are without Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss, meaning Evan Hull and Deon Jackson both have added pressure added to them during this training camp.

Cooter credits both the young backs for stepping up to the tasks assigned to them this off season.

