Should Jim Irsay Be Blamed for Jonathan Taylor’s Situation?

Just two years ago Jonathan Taylor led the NFL rushing, set the franchise record for rushing yards in a season, and was having his named tossed around by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in the same sentence as Edgerrin James and Marshall Faulk.

Now the relationship between his star running back and franchise is broken beyond repair according to Taylor’s agent.

Running Back History Underneath Jim Irsay

Since 1984, Jim Irsay has been involved in Colts management. During his 39-year run, he has watched talented backs run the ball for the team.

Eric Dickerson – Colts career ended by being traded to Raiders after suspensions, wanting a new contract, and injuries

Marshall Faulk – Colts career ended by being traded to Rams after missing practices because he wanted a new contract

Edgerrin James – Left Colts in free agency in 2006 to go to Cardinals on 4-year $30M deal

Joseph Addai – Released after career worst 2011 season after re-signing with team in July of 2011

Jonathan Taylor – Remains to be seen

History does not side with Taylor in terms of getting the money he desires. Edge is the only running back that’s been paid underneath Irsay as a GM or owner (7-years, $49M) and it was his rookie contract.

Like it or not, Irsay’s tweet from last Wednesday isn’t wrong. If he should have fired off the tweet is a totally different conversation. However, it backs up how he’s treated the position historically.

Jonathan Taylor’s Perspective

He just has to realize he is in a lose-lose situation.

On Monday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook, they caught up with Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald and former NFL player Geoff Schwartz to get their opinion on the situation.

“I don’t really understand what he’s doing. The thing with Jim is all this stuff is so unnecessary. No-one needs to be out here saying if Jim Irsay and Jonathan Taylor both died, then the Earth would keep spinning. It’s true I guess, but I don’t know what it has to do with negotiating a contract with Jonathan Taylor. It’s true the National Football League will go on no matter what happens here, but that’s not really relevant to the situation. All it does is alienate one of your best players and one of the best running backs in the league. I think Jim Irsay is making all this worse by kind of saying things that don’t make sense.” McDonald stated.

To find out what Geoff Schwartz had to say with Brian Noe and Jimmy Cook, download the podcast featuring the interview below! You can always listen to the Fan Midday Show from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, but you can watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.