Register To Win A Chance To Host A Backyard Broadcast With JMV!

Published on July 31, 2023

The JMV Backyard Broadcasts are back and better than ever

Summer is here, and The Ride with JMV is ready to come hang at your house for a Backyard Broadcast!

Register below for a chance to have JMV do his show LIVE at your house on August 4th with you and up to 30 of your closest friends! (will be contacted if chosen)

Prize Packs will be provided by Evan Williams Bourbon, and Fruit Smash Hard Seltzers from New Belgium! 

There will also be FOOD that will fill up your tank provided by Ford’s Garage!

