Ugly Drama At Running Back Is Quickly Ruining Colts Optimism

Less than a week ago there seemed to be a buzz in the air at Westfield. Players, coaches, fans and Jim Irsay all ready to turn the page from the disaster that was 2022 and start anew with Anthony Richardson and company hoping to give fans a reason to be optimistic about the future.

Fast forward to Monday and my, how things have quickly shifted. The Jonathan Taylor drama seems to grow by the hour, now `backup running back Zach Moss is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a broken forearm in practice. On top of that, Anthony Richardson was out of today’s practice at the very least after undergoing a procedure to correct a nasal septum.

This has suddenly gone from an optimistic camp to a pretty bleak one quickly. Anthony Richardson returning to the field will help alleviate some of these concerns but there is no question that the drama surrounding Jonathan Taylor has not only been a distraction it’s been a killer of that brief wave of optimism surrounding the Colts.

Now every eye is on what Taylor is or isn’t doing during practice, fingers are getting a workout on social media to see if his agent will take any more shots at the organization or front office, national media is taking up space on the sidelines to cover all the drama and players are being asked to weigh in on the standoff between their teammate and the organization they play for.

The Moss injury only ratchets up the drama as the backup to Taylor is expected to miss six weeks with the broken forearm. Unless the Colts and Taylor come to some sort of agreement, which seems less and less likely as this plays out, then the Colts are going to have to turn to Deon Jackson as RB1. Evan Hull is also on the roster but the Colts could quickly be in the running back market if things don’t look great with either guy.

All of this has taken the spotlight off of what should be the Anthony Richardson show. A rookie who needs all the help he can get from the guys around him is suddenly going to have the third-string running back as his primary back and a whole lot of questions he has no business having to field heading into his rookie campaign.

It’s a mess and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any prettier any time soon. It may be bright and sunny outside but there is a dark cloud hanging over Westfield for the foreseeable future.

If you missed our interview with new Colts wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, he joined us Monday morning and discussed his role with the Colts, importance of the return game, thoughts on the Taylor issue and a whole lot more! Click the link below to listen!