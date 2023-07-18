Conor Daly To Sub Again For Pagenaud At Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa. — Meyer Shank Racing has announced that Simon Pagenaud is still not medically cleared to drive the No. 60-car as the NTT IndyCar Series head to Iowa Speedway this weekend.

Pagenaud is still exhibiting concussion-like symptoms from his violent wreck during practice at Mid Ohio over two weeks ago. With that, Conor Daly, who subbed for Pagenaud at Mid-Ohio, will return to the MSR stable at Iowa.

“I’m thankful to (co-owners) Mike (Shank) and Jim (Meyer) for calling me up to fill in for Simon again this weekend in Iowa,” Daly said. “Obviously, I’m wishing him the best and hope that he gets well soon. Iowa has definitely become one of my favorite tracks in the last couple of years.”

Daly sat on pole for one of the doubleheader races at Iowa during the 2020 season while driving for Carlin Racing. Daly is well known for his prowess in navigating an oval in an Indy car.

Daly drove the first seven races of the year with Ed Carpenter Racing before mutually parting ways with the team after the race at Detroit. He has since been racing full-time for Dreyer & Reinbold’s rally team.

The Iowa doubleheader will mark the season’s only doubleheader of the season, as well as the third and fourth oval races.

