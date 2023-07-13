Listen Live
Listener Survey For 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan – Win Prizes For Filling Out!

Published on July 13, 2023

Fan Survey, enter to win two tickets to the Verizon 200 & $200

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is giving you the opportunity to win 2 tickets to the Verizon 200 and $200 by giving us 5 minutes of your day to fill out a fan content survey!

Kevin Bowen, Jake Query, and JMV want your input on what topics, events, teams, etc. you want them to talk about the most.

Click on the button below to fill out the survey.

