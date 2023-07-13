Listener Survey For 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan – Win Prizes For Filling Out!

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is giving you the opportunity to win 2 tickets to the Verizon 200 and $200 by giving us 5 minutes of your day to fill out a fan content survey!

Kevin Bowen, Jake Query, and JMV want your input on what topics, events, teams, etc. you want them to talk about the most.

Click on the button below to fill out the survey.