Which Colts Have The Most To Prove In 2023?

INDIANAPOLIS – The list of the Colts with the most pressure on them for 2023 offers some very compelling names.

Unlike previous years, this was one of the more difficult lists to compile for me, in trying to bring the list down to 5 names.

Here are the Colts with the most to prove in 2023:

1. Ryan Kelly/Quenton Nelson/Braden Smith: When these guys get paid like they do, play the most cohesive position on the field and failed the team as much as the unit did last season, I’ve got to group them all together. Each of these guys have a ton to prove in 2023, even if they are all still under contract through 2024. All 3 of these didn’t perform at the level the Colts needed last year, and the impact was clearly felt.

2. Shaquille Leonard: This is rather obvious. And it surrounds so much around the medical issues for Leonard over the last year-plus. Leonard first must prove he can consistently practice, and then play, and then play at a level where he’s not a liability, like he was last year. We aren’t even talking about Leonard getting back to that All-Pro level. Smaller steps need to be taken first.

3. Kenny Moore: When Moore went public with his contract displeasure last spring, he brought more of a bullseye to his back. And he responded with a really un-Moore like season under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Now in an actual contract year, Moore has even more incentives to play well as he turns 28 next month ahead of free agency next spring. And the Colts have thrown more pressure on Moore given the massive lack of inexperience around him at the cornerback position.

4. Michael Pittman: Obviously, we could (and should) point out some of the same contractual storylines at play for Pittman in 2023, depending on his contract status. But more so than Taylor, Pittman has yet to prove himself at the elite receiver level in this league. He’s been a solid wideout, easily deserving of second contract discussion. But Pittman has not been a Pro Bowl-level receiver. So you have proof here for Pittman of his own status among the top 20-30 wideouts in the league, and then the contract implications off of that, too.

5. Jonathan Taylor: This could change a bit depending on the contract status of Taylor heading into the regular season. As of now, Taylor will be playing out the final year of his rookie contract, but an extension could very well be coming for him. Taylor has undoubtedly proven himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. But if the Colts and Taylor can’t come to a contract extension, that means the young running back will be playing the 2023 season with no contract beyond this year—a rarity for a Chris Ballard draft pick who has sniffed the rookie contract success like Taylor has done.

Others To Note

I feel kind of stupid not putting Anthony Richardson on this list. But I almost view this season as a “free space” year for Richardson. Yes, tons of eyes will be on him. But the level he needs to “prove” is nowhere near levels of others on this list. Obviously, that pressure on him will rise a ton in the coming years. For 2023 though, a 21-year-old with 13 collegiate starts gets a longer leash this year. Besides Richardson, I think you can make really strong cases for Bernhard Raimann, Kwity Paye and Mo Alie-Cox to be on this list, too. On the next level of prove for me would be Julian Blackmon, Matt Gay and Tyquan Lewis—for very different reasons.