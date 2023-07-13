Is E.J. Speed’s Playing Time Up To Shaquille Leonard’s Health?

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s hard to find a player on the Colts roster with more playing time flux at stake due to another player’s health than E.J. Speed.

And that player being Shaquille Leonard, with his murky leg injury leading to a pair of back surgeries in the last 13 months.

Earlier this week, Jim Irsay joined the Pat McAfee Show and didn’t offer a very definitive return date for Leonard, with the Colts less than two weeks away from reporting for training camp.

“He’s working hard,” Irsay began on Leonard. “We’ll see, he has a chance, he’s working really hard, he’s getting a little better each day.”

Given the success Chris Ballard has had in drafting the linebacker position, it’s been difficult for Speed to find any consistent defensive role.

Still though, the Colts like Speed. And they think he’s got more to show heading into Year Five in the NFL.

It’s why the Colts re-signed Speed to a two-year deal this past offseason.

Of course, a lack of real confidence in Leonard’s availability for 2023 had to play some sort of role in also wanting Speed back.

A healthy Leonard could very well mean Speed is a seldom-used third linebacker this fall.

If issues continue for Leonard though, Speed is likely in-line for every-down snap duty alongside Zaire Franklin.

Gus Bradley has only coached Speed for one season, but the veteran defensive coordinator is eager to get the 2019 fifth-round pick on the field more.

“We were excited to get E.J. back,” Bradley said this offseason. “We feel like his upside and another year in the system, we’re going to see a big jump from him. He’s got a certain skillset that is unique and that’s what we’re looking at as a coaching staff. “I think the second year in the system, second year being with our guys, we can evaluate our guys now and say, ‘All right, now that we have a pretty good idea about our players, how can we position them to be able to make more plays?’ E.J. was one of those guys we felt like, but we’ve got to try to find a way to get him on the field more.”

That skillset is very similar to Leonard’s physical makeup of a long, rangy linebacker.

Speed started 5 games for the Colts last season, with Leonard barely playing.

Bobby Okereke’s departure to New York in free agency has pushed Speed up the depth chart though going into 2023.

No Colt played more special teams snaps than Speed last season, but he is definitely a guy in line for more defensive time in 2023, perhaps a lot more.

“Maybe (Speed) didn’t play quite as much as we would like to see him play (but) his second year, he’s going to get more of an opportunity so it is his second year in the system, and we see what he can do,” Bradley says. “So, we can take advantage of that part. There are always going to be guys that get their opportunity and stand up and there are always going to be guys that maybe you didn’t realize were going to have a good year and have a good year when it’s all said and done.”

However the Leonard situation plays out when camp arrives in two weeks, Speed is the guy waiting, and potentially in-line for a huge role in 2023.