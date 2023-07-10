New Colts Offensive Coaching Staff Rooted In Youth

INDIANAPOLIS – Unlike how Shane Steichen handled retaining the Colts defensive staff, the offensive coaching group in his first season as Colts head coach couldn’t look much different in age and experience.

Gus Bradley, 57, is back to run the Indy defense for a second straight season.

Steichen and Bradley worked together with the Chargers as coordinators during the 2020 season, so they have familiarity from a previous stop.

With Bradley returning, so too are defensive assistants in DL coach Nate Ollie (10 years of NFL experience), LB coach Richard Smith (45 years of NFL experience) and DB coach Ron Milus (33 years of NFL experience).

The retention of the defensive staff brings decades of experience, with Bradley going into his 15th straight season as a coordinator or head coach.

Particularly given the makeup of Indy’s defensive staff, inexperience would be the word to use in describing the new-look offensive staff.

Steichen—the play caller—is going into his first year as an NFL head coach.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter probably brings the most offensive experience, with 4 previous seasons as an OC (in Detroit). Cooter is 39 years old.

When you move on to the position coaches on offense—quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line—that’s where the inexperience is really seen.

QB coach Cam Turner is 35 years old and brings just two seasons as a position coach in the NFL.

Running backs coach DeAndre Smith is the oldest member of the offensive staff, at 54 years old, but has been a RB coach in the NFL for just one season (last year with the Giants).

Reggie Wayne is going into his second season as a wideouts coach (or coach at all) in the NFL.

Tight ends coach Tom Manning is back with the Colts. The 39-year-old has only been a position coach in the NFL for one season, which came in 2018 under Frank Reich.

And then Tony Sparano Jr. was nabbed as the ever-important offensive line coach. While Sparano Jr. is the son of long-time NFL head coach Tony Sparano, this is the first time the 36-year-old has ever led an entire position group.

Steichen said earlier this offseason it was a goal of his to get a little bit younger on the offensive staff, hoping to tap into more development on the side of the ball that just finished a historically poor season last year.

Another aspect of the offensive staff that can potentially off-set experience is some recent history in more modern/college-like systems, having time spent with dual-threat quarterbacks. All of that should come in handy in creating the ideal system around Anthony Richardson.

Speaking of some coaching youth, new special teams coordinator Brian Mason (and Zionsville native) is in his first ever season coaching in the NFL.

It’s an interesting staff makeup for Steichen’s first season with the Colts.

Will the balance in coaching experience lead to desired results?