Pacers Look For Roster Clarity In Summer League

The Indiana Pacers tip off summer league play in Las Vegas on Saturday when they take on the Washington Wizards. The same Wizards who they worked with to swap picks in the 2023 NBA Draft and select Jarace Walker at No. 8 and gain some future draft picks in the process. Coaching this Pacers summer league roster is assistant coach Jannero Pargo.

The 43-year-old Chicago native played guard across the NBA from 2002-15 with stints on his hometown Bulls, the Lakers, Raptors, Hornets and Hawks. Pargo transitioned to coaching in 2017 where he joined the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G-League affiliate, as an assistant. He was there until 2019 when he became an assistant with the Portland Trail Blazers and then landing with the Pacers in 2021.

Pargo will now coach the likes of Benedict Mathurin, Andrew Nemhard, Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard in Summer League and he joined Kevin & Query on Wednesday morning to discuss what he hopes to gain from the experience.

It’s a growth and learning experience for not just the players but for the coaches as well. It’s a two-way street. – Pacers summer league coach Jannero Pargo on how summer league works between players and coaches

Pargo also discussed what he hopes Mathurin and other second-year players get out of summer league, why he thinks Luol Deng was one of the most under-appreciated players he played with, how much input Rick Carlisle and others in the organization have on what goes on in summer league and a whole lot more!

