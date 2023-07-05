CONEY ISLAND, N.Y.–Joey Chestnut won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time Tuesday. He’s won this event more times than any other competitive eater in the history of the contest.

Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes. That’s 14 hot dogs short of his record of 76 that he set in 2021.

The second-place finisher finished 49 hot dogs.

It’s Chestnut’s eighth straight win. He entered the contest and 2005 and hasn’t lost since 2015.

Torrential rain and lightning delayed the start of the competition by two hours, but Chestnut was able to overcome that.

“What a rollercoaster emotionally. I wasn’t even sure if we were going to eat today. I’m just happy. It’s 4th of July and I got to eat some hot dogs,” said Chestnut.

Chestnut lives in Westfield, Indiana. As of 2022, he is ranked first in the world by Major League Eating.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo defended her title by eating 39-and-a-half hot dogs. The win gave Sudo her ninth at the Nathan’s championships.

The post Joey Chestnut Wins Hot Dog Eating Contest for 16th Time appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Joey Chestnut Wins Hot Dog Eating Contest for 16th Time was originally published on wibc.com