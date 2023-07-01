Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton Agree on Major Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS — An All-Star Indiana Pacers player has signed a huge contract extension that will allow him to stay with the team for another five years.

Tyrese Haliburton, who plays as a guard for the team, signed the extension worth an estimated $260 million. This is the most expensive contract ever negotiated between the team and one of its players.

According to ESPN, he was the first player in the NBA “to average 20 points and 10 assists while shooting 40% from 3-point range in a season.” In other words, he has been a huge asset to the team.

He seemed to Tweet this in honor of the occasion:

Haliburton joined the Pacers last year, after getting traded by the Sacramento Kings.

