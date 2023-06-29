Two Indianapolis Colts Players Suspended Indefinitely For Violating NFL’s Gambling Policy; Colts Waive Both of Them

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and outside linebacker Rashod Berry have been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

On Thursday, the NFL said both Rodgers and Berry are eligible to apply for reinstatement following the conclusion of the 2023 season, similar to the process in which former Atlanta Falcons and current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended.

Not long after that decision came down from the NFL, the Colts decided to waive both of those players.

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

Rodgers acknowledged the accusations on social media earlier this month, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“The gambling policy, which is annually reviewed with all NFL personnel, including players, prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility,” said the NFL in a news release.

Rodgers was selected by the Colts with the 211th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. By the end of the 2022 regular season, he had compiled 89 total tackles, 1,583 return yards, and one touchdown.

Berry was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He made brief stops in Detroit and Jacksonville before the Colts signed him off the Jaguars’ practice squad in January 2023. He has four career tackles.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is also being suspended six games for betting on other sports at the workplace. Free agent Demetrious Taylor has also been suspended indefinitely.

