Two Indianapolis Colts Suspended By NFL For Gambling on Games

UPDATE: The Indianapolis Colts have waived both Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry following gambling vioaltions

The Colts will be without Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry for the 2023 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday afternoon that Rodgers, along with others around the league, were anticipating receiving season-long suspensions from the league for gambling violations. It turns out Berry, who hadn’t been mentioned by name until the suspensions were made official, was a second Colts player in trouble with the league.

Rodgers stepped up after news surfaced of a Colts player gambling and said he was the one that the reports were about. Berry has been completely off the radar when it comes to the news so to see his name announced with Rodgers is surprising.

On Thursday’s Kevin & Query, the guys were joined by ESPN Senior NFL writer Jeremy Fowler to discuss the news of a season-long suspension of Rodgers and how it seemingly mirrored that of Calvin Ridley despite the accusations being worse. They also discussed the NFL’s gambling policy and whether that may need to be tweaked in the future, if the league is potentially opening a Pandora’s box when it comes to gambling in the league as well as some notes about Jonathan Taylor’s contract status, his excitement and intrigue for Anthony Richardson and the latest on DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook!

For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!