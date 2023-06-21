Pacers Trade Picks To Nuggets; Are They Done Making Moves?

The Indiana Pacers initially owned 5 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Since January, Pacers President Kevin Pritchard has said what was obvious to everyone; that the team would not use all 5 selections.

Now, what was largely expected has become reality. The Pacers announced that they have traded the 29th and 32nd picks to the NBA Champions, the Denver Nuggets, in exchange for a 1st-round selection in 2024, as well as the 40th pick in this year’s draft.

While it is currently unknown what exactly that 1st-round pick next year will be, it won’t be a high draft pick. However, an additional 1st round selection is never something to be taken for granted. Perhaps the Pacers use it to take a player, perhaps it becomes capital in another trade. Either way, it’s additional ammo for Kevin Pritchard and company to use.

When it comes to this year’s draft, however, the Pacers could still make moves. They are still in possession of 4 draft picks, and it is hard to see them using all 4. Rumors have abounded in recent days that the team is looking to move off the 7th overall selection. Those rumors have said that they are looking for “high-level wing players” in exchange for the pick. Might that 1st round pick they just acquired from the Nuggets come into play? It’s certainly possible.

The Pacers are facing an all-important offseason. They seem to have found a promising young core, and now need to surround those players with solid supporting pieces. Adding a trusted veteran who can contribute to this young team would certainly make sense.

During Wednesday's edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Pacers VP of Player Personnel Ryan Carr. Ryan and John spoke about the Pacers pre-draft process, their workouts with players, and more.