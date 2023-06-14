Will Anthony Richardson Be Ready? We’ll Have Answers In 6 Weeks

After another up-and-down day in terms of passing, the Colts, and their 21-year-old rookie quarterback, have ended minicamp early and will take their extended summer break. The team won’t meet again until late July.

Throughout minicamp, all eyes were on that 21-year-old, Anthony Richardson. Despite throwing against air, and to mostly backups, every completed pass and every errant throw were analyzed. The number of snaps he took with the 1st-team offense vs the backups was also a hot topic of discussion.

The Colts decision to cut minicamp short comes on the heels of some injuries. It was announced on Wednesday that 5th-round pick Daniel Scott had torn his ACL last week during OTA’s. It also comes on the heels of some struggles for their offense during 11-on-11 drills, for Richardson and for veteran QB Gardner Minshew.

By and large, when it comes to Richardson, OTA’s and mandatory minicamp didn’t reveal anything that wasn’t already known. He mixed in some truly spectacular throws with some sloppy mechanics and some throws that didn’t hit the mark. Really, the past few weeks have been less about his performance, and more about getting him acclimated to the speed of the game and to the amount of work being a franchise QB requires. It seems that by those metrics, Richardson has impressed.

The question of who the Colts Week 1 starter will be was never going to be answered in June. You can only learn so much during OTA’s and minicamp. When the Colts return in late July, the real battle for the QB1 spot will begin. Will Richardson be ready? We’ll begin to find out in 6 weeks time.

During Wednesday's edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke with James Boyd of The Athletic. The spoke about the Colts ending minicamp a day early, the performance of Anthony Richardson so far, and when we can expect to know who will be under center for the team in Week 1.