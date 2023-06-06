LIV Golf, PGA Tour To Merge

PONTE VERDRA BEACH, FL.— The PGA Tour and LIV Golf will merge. The deal will see the end of pending litigation.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf disrupted the golf world by offering big paydays to lure golfers like Phil Mickelson away from the PGA Tour. The PGA responded by revoking the tour cards of golfers who competed in LIV Golf. The once-rivals will now combine into a new, yet-to-be-named company.

The agreement also includes the DP World Tour, known as the European PGA Tour. The three groups will create a fair and objective process for any players that want to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or DP World Tour after the 2023 season.

