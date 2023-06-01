Zach Edey Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–Zach Edey withdrew from the NBA draft and is coming back to play basketball at Purdue University for a fourth season.

“Run it back,” Edey tweeted with a GIF from the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” on Wednesday night.

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and shot 60.7% from the field this past season. He was both the Big Ten Player of the Year and National Player of the Year in 2023.

Purdue won the Big Ten regular season and tournament championships last season before losing to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson, closing a year where Purdue was 29-6 and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

As for the NBA Draft, that is scheduled for Thursday June 22 at 7 pm.

