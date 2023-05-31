Mark Lowry Frustrated Despite Win Against Colorado

(00:00-03:56) – This edition of Soccer Saturday with host Greg Rakestraw teasing the rivalry match between Louisville FC and Indy Eleven, the Louisville/Indianapolis Proximity Association Football Contest (LIPAFC), being played at home later tonight. Then he gives the rundown of upcoming guests on the program.

(6:57 – 22:28) – The first full segment of Soccer Saturday reviews the teams most recent home victory over the Colorado Spring Switchbacks. Head Coach Mark Lowry was frustrated even following a win, Rakestraw plays some audio from an interview with Lowry immediately following the team’s victory. Lowry Believed the team should have been able to be up 2 or even 3 to 0 in a game that almost went 100 minutes due to added time. This segment also features a player interview with Younes Boudadi. Boudadi played outside his usual position against Colorado Springs and breaks down the difference in playing on different sides of the field. The segment closes out with a recap of the Indy 11 Womens squad winning over Kings Hammer FC, 1 – 0. Including comments from head coach Paul Dolinsky.

(25:29 – 36:03) – Rakestraw takes the time to highlight the USL Academy teams and their expansion of competition coming up. To help bring in this big announcement, Rakestraw introduces Phil Presser, an academy coach for the Indy 11. The ECNL and MLS Next are two U20 Academy leagues that the Indy 11 will compete in to help develop youth players around the state of Indiana. The Indy 11 Academy will compete simultaneously in Academy and MLS Next/ECNL matches. Presser adds that competing in these extra leagues adds an extra air of legitimacy to the academy system and will help youth players in their ability to transition to professional football either in America or overseas.

(39:04 – 49:36) – This segment features an interview with one of the sponsors of the Indy 11. Jimmy Carson of Sogility joins the program. Sogility being a soccer focused training facility that uses the latest technology to assist players in their growth. Sogility being local is an advantage for Indy 11 players who may not be able to see the amount of touches per game they need to stay game time ready. Sogility partners with players of different ages and skill levels, Carson brings up “Little Kickers” being very young players who stop in to receive training sessions.

(52:37 – 56:37) – The home stretch of Soccer Saturday features Rakestraw discussing the promotion final in the Premier League. These matchups are often referred to as the richest matches in soccer as a promotion to the Premier League comes with a hefty pay increase for the clubs.