Scott Dixon Is The Favorite To Win The 2023 Indy 500, Voted On By The People Of Indianapolis

Over the past two weeks WIBC, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, and all other stations in Indianapolis under Radio One has been promoting a contest for you to predict who you think is going to win the Indianapolis 500 race on May 28th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a chance to win $250!
The contest as of now has 529 entries. See below to see who has received the most votes in order (Top 10).
73 – Scott Dixon
72 – Helio Castroneves
44 – Alex Palou
37 – Tony Kanaan
37 – Will Power
35 – Pato O’Ward
29 – Josef Newgarden
27 – Alexander Rossi
25 – Takuma Sato
19 – Marcus Ericsson
If you would like to enter the contests Predict the 2023 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250 click HERE!
