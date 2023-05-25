Listen Live
2023 Indy 500

Scott Dixon Is The Favorite To Win The 2023 Indy 500, Voted On By The People Of Indianapolis

Published on May 25, 2023

The 107TH Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Qualifying

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Over the past two weeks WIBC, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, and all other stations in Indianapolis under Radio One has been promoting a contest for you to predict who you think is going to win the Indianapolis 500 race on May 28th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a chance to win $250!

The contest as of now has 529 entries. See below to see who has received the most votes in order (Top 10).

73 – Scott Dixon

72 – Helio Castroneves

44 – Alex Palou

37 – Tony Kanaan

37 – Will Power

35 – Pato O’Ward

29 – Josef Newgarden

27 – Alexander Rossi

25 – Takuma Sato

19 – Marcus Ericsson

If you would like to enter the contests Predict the 2023 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250 click HERE!

