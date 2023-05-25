Scott Dixon Is The Favorite To Win The 2023 Indy 500, Voted On By The People Of Indianapolis

Over the past two weeks WIBC, 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, and all other stations in Indianapolis under Radio One has been promoting a contest for you to predict who you think is going to win the Indianapolis 500 race on May 28th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a chance to win $250!

The contest as of now has 529 entries. See below to see who has received the most votes in order (Top 10).

73 – Scott Dixon

72 – Helio Castroneves

44 – Alex Palou

37 – Tony Kanaan

37 – Will Power

35 – Pato O’Ward

29 – Josef Newgarden

27 – Alexander Rossi

25 – Takuma Sato

19 – Marcus Ericsson

