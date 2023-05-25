Jake and Mike Continue Spotlighting Former Indy 500 Winners

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they start the show talking about something that is close to Mike’s heart in the Racing Memorabilia Show. They discuss some of the most coveted items that people go there looking for along with some other pieces of Indy 500 memorabilia that will be there for purchase. Additionally, they continue revisiting Indianapolis 500 winners with some rare audio that Mike has recently discovered and some audio that he’s had stored in his library.