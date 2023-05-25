Listen Live
How Comfortable Will Graham Rahal Be Come Sunday?

Published on May 24, 2023

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they highlight all the news items that have surfaced since last night’s show. They start out the show explaining the practice session that Graham Rahal and Katherine Legge will be able to get in tomorrow afternoon and eventually transition into the latest status of Stefan Wilson. Finally, they discuss the future of Marcus Ericsson with a report stating that two teams are prepared to make a strong push for his services if he doesn’t return to Chip Ganassi Racing.

