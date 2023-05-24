Stefan Wilson To Have Surgery on Fractured Vertebrae Today

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Indycar driver Stefan Wilson will have surgery on the fracture in his vertebrae Wednesday. He was injured in an Indy 500 practice on Monday.

Graham Rahal will replace Wilson in this Sunday’s Indy 500.

“I’m glad to see that Graham is taking over that role. I can’t think the team of Dreyer and Reinbold and Cusick Motorsports enough,” said Wilson in a video on Twitter Tuesday.

Rahal had been bumped from the race and didn’t qualify, but the teams of Dreyer and Reinbold and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing agreed to let Rahal race in a Dreyer and Reinbold/Cusick Motorsports replacement car.

Wilson is expected to recover, but now he says it’s time to focus on the future.

“For me, the journey to 2024 starts now,” said Wilson.

