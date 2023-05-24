IndyCar Allowing Special Practice Session For Rahal, Legge

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar is planning to hold a special practice session on Thursday for Graham Rahal and Katherine Legge.

Legge was involved in a crash with Stefan Wilson on Monday in the first practice after qualifying. Legge was able to walk away from the crash, but Wilson was injured and is having to have surgery on his back.

Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing, which owns Legge’s car, has had to rebuild her car after the wreck.

Wilson will not be racing in the Indy 500 and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is bringing in Graham Rahal to fill in for him. Wilson’s car was damaged beyond repair forcing DRR to move to a backup car.

In light of the wreck, IndyCar is granting both teams an extra 15-minute practice session on Thursday so they can perform “install laps”, which are laps at slower speed around the track to make sure the engine, electronics, suspension, and other systems on the car are in working order.

Once the session is over, both teams should be cleared to take part in the final practice session on Carb Day.

