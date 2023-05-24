What Challenges Does Graham Rahal Face This Weekend?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the news of Graham Rahal being announced as the replacement driver for Stefan Wilson for this weekend’s race. Plus, they debate who has the biggest name with the public and why it made sense to them late last night that Rahal was the best driver to step in for Wilson.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt answer Twitter questions from people that wanted to know more information regarding the qualifying format for the last row shootout on Sunday, impact that Graham Rahal’s move could have on sponsors, and then a couple questions regarding Catherine Legge.