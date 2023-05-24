Listen Live
Trackside

What Challenges Does Graham Rahal Face This Weekend?

Published on May 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trackside - a picture of indy cars coming down the straight away at the IMS

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the news of Graham Rahal being announced as the replacement driver for Stefan Wilson for this weekend’s race. Plus, they debate who has the biggest name with the public and why it made sense to them late last night that Rahal was the best driver to step in for Wilson.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt answer Twitter questions from people that wanted to know more information regarding the qualifying format for the last row shootout on Sunday, impact that Graham Rahal’s move could have on sponsors, and then a couple questions regarding Catherine Legge.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close