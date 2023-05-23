BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— For the first time since 2013-14, the Indiana University men’s basketball team led the Big Ten conference in attendance this past year.

“Our program is grateful to the many fans who make up Hoosier Nation,” said second-year IU men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson. “I’ve never wavered from my belief that we have the best fans in the country. I’ve been a part of this program since 1976 and we are blessed to have one of the most loyal and supportive fan bases in college basketball year in and year out.”

It was also the 8th best attendance in the country.

More than 273,000 fans attended 17 home games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. That venue seats 17,222 and IU averaged 16,101 fans per contest in 2022-23 during 12 regular season matchups and two preseason exhibition contests.

In Woodson’s first season in 2021-22, IU finished 9th in the country and 2nd in the league giving IU top 10 finishes in consecutive years for the first time since 2016 and 2017. This year, the Hoosiers were the Big Ten leader in fans drawn for the first time since 2014.

Since the facility opened in 1971-72, IU has finished among the top 10 programs 39 times and led the Big Ten in that category 23 times.

The post IU Men’s Basketball Team Had Best Big Ten Attendance in 2022-23, 8th Highest Nationally appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

IU Men’s Basketball Team Had Best Big Ten Attendance in 2022-23, 8th Highest Nationally was originally published on wibc.com