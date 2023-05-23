Who Are the Biggest Legends in Indy 500 History?

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they spend some time remembering the legends that have won the Indianapolis 500. They start the show with a four-time winner of the Indy 500 in A.J. Foyt. You’ll hear pieces from an interview that Foyt did with Mike.

Additionally, Jake and Mike spotlight a family name that has been associated in racing for decades. Mario Andretti is the second legend that you will hear from on tonight’s edition of Beyond the Bricks. They discuss who Mario’s racing hero was growing up, how he got started in racing, and how he hid his love for racing from his dad.

Finally, Jake and Mike tribute their last segment to the late great Al Unser. The audio you will hear from the four-time winner pertains to him rolling over the Model A, getting to ride with Lotus 66, missing the 1969 Indianapolis 500, and why he left the Jim Hall team.