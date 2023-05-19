SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Singer, actress, and author Jewel will be performing the national anthem at the Indy 500.

“The singing of the national anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a signature and iconic moment at the Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery. Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and positive mental health is something Jewel is passionate about.

For 21 years, her Inspiring Children Foundation and Jewel Inc. has been bringing mental health programs to at-risk youth and to corporations. She recently joined the innovative mental health platform Innerworld as co-founder and chief strategy officer to make mental health support more accessible to all. Jewel also created SELLA, a language arts curriculum for schools that incorporates social and emotional learning and mental health practices.

Jewel went from a girl who grew up with no running water on an Alaskan homestead to earning 26 music award nominations, becoming a multi-platinum recording artist who released one of the best-selling albums of all time called “Pieces of You.”

Jewel performed the national anthem at the Indy 500 back in 2010.

The Indy 500 is May 28. The race can be heard on 93.1 WIBC.

The post Jewel to Sing National Anthem at the Indy 500 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

Jewel to Sing National Anthem at the Indy 500 was originally published on wibc.com