How Does Anthony Richardson Compare to Bills QB Josh Allen?

Throughout the NFL Draft process, there was one player that was constantly being compared to new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. That player was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The physical similarities are easy to see. Both are physical freaks; Allen stands 6ft 5 inches, and weighs in at 237lbs, while Richardson is 6ft 4 inches and 240lbs. Both possess rare athleticism for men their size, and can extend plays when things break down, and they both have cannon’s for throwing arms.

Allen also had many of the questions surrounding his game when he entered the league as Richardson does now. Mechanics, footwork, accuracy, all of these were question marks for Allen when the Bills took him 7th overall in 2018. During his first 2 years in the league, many of those questions still lingered. While Allen was a dangerous runner, he was still too inconsistent as a passer.

His third season, however, would be a breakout year. Allen made numerous strides as a passer, and the addition of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs would do wonders as well. Allen would throw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns and would add 421 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground. Since that season, Allen and the Bills have consistently been one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

There is obviously no guarantee that Richardson will turn into the next Josh Allen. He has the physical skills, and by all accounts he possesses the right mindset and temperament to be a franchise quarterback, but there are always unforeseen variables outside of his control. Health, luck, coaching, all of that will factor into his development. The Colts will of course do all they can to surround him with talent and coach him to success, and Richardson seems like he will do all he can to succeed. Beyond that, the Colts can only hope he turns into the player that Allen is.

One player who would be able to give a first-hand account on the similarities between Allen and Richardson is new Colts wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was with Allen in Buffalo from 2018 through last season. During Wednesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to McKenzie about his first impressions of Richardson, and how he compares to Allen. He also gave his thoughts on his new team, and what he likes about being here in Indianapolis.

