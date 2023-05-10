Listen Live
Where Did the Nickname “Lonestar JR” Come From?

Published on May 9, 2023

A graphic for Beyond The Bricks on the pavement from the IMS

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they continue telling the story of Johnny Rutherford. With last night’s show focused on the first half of his life and racing career, Jake and Mike focus on the second half of his racing career that consists of two Indianapolis 500 victories, him recovering from a crash at Eldora, and his decision to retire. Other topics pertaining to Lonestar JR they hear from him about is how he was coined with his nickname, which sponsor he is most identified with, and being able to run with McLaren.

