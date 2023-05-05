Indianapolis Colts Release Quarterback Nick Foles

INDIANAPOLIS--The Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Nick Foles from their roster.

The Colts announced the move Friday afternoon.

Foles signed a two-year contract with the Colts on May 23, 2022. The Colts went 4-12-1 in 2022 and missed the playoffs. They struggled to find any consistency at the quarterback position.

Late in the season, Foles played in three games and started in two of them. He went 0-2 in both starts throwing no touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 60% of his passes and threw for 224 yards.

Foles helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots 41-33 in 2018. He was also the Super Bowl MVP.

