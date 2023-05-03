Listen Live
Jake and Mike Remember the Legendary Voice of Sid Collins

Published on May 2, 2023

A graphic for Beyond The Bricks on the pavement from the IMS

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they pay tribute to one of the most legendary voices that race fans have heard in the history of the Indianapolis 500. From 1952-1976, Sid Collins was the radio voice of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network and passed away 46 years ago today. Mike and Jake revisit some of the historic interviews, highlights, and try to remember the legendary person that Sid Collins was.

