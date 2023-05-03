Kevin and Curt Continue Recapping Sunday’s Race From Barber

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they open today’s show by discussing the frustrations that Romain Grosjean is going through right now considering he’s had the car to win each of the first four races this season. Additionally, they speculate on what could be coming with Meyer Shank Racing pertaining to the four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves. Finally, they touch on the video of Kyle Larson showing the seat bucket that Arrow McLeran was fitting him for next year’s Indy 500 that he will be participating in.
