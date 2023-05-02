A Look Around The AFC South: Tennessee Titans

With the draft over, and the start of training camp still a few months, there is plenty of time to ponder where each team stands.

For the Colts, the big questions will revolve around the development of Anthony Richardson, and how long it will take before he is ready to take the reins. But while most fans around Indianapolis will be focused on their quarterback, and their team, around the AFC South plenty of moves were made that should draw the attention of Colts fans.

Let’s take a look around the AFC South and see where each of the Colts divisional rivals stand following the draft. First up; the Tennessee Titans!

Here is the Titans 2023 draft class:

1 (11) Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

2 (33) Kentucky QB Will Levis

3 (81) Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

5 (147) Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle

6 (186) Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

7 (228) Tennessee Martin WR Colton Dowell

The most notable move was the selection of Kentucky QB Will Levis 33rd overall in the 2nd round. It’s a move that clearly shows the Titans view incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill as on the decline; it also indicates that they have lost faith in last year’s 3rd round selection, Malik Willis, after only one season.

Elsewhere, the Titans hope they have shored up their offensive line with the selection of Skoronski 11th overall. The addition of Tyjae Spears in the 3rd is an interesting selection; perhaps the Titans are preparing for life after Derrick Henry? Henry, for his part, still put up over 1,500 yards rushing last year, but at 29 years of age and with a lot of miles on him, who knows how much longer he has.

Undoubtedly, the way this class will be looked back upon depends on how Will Levis develops. Being able to take him in the 2nd instead of the 1st round does take some of the pressure off GM Ran Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel, but with Tannehill seemingly on the decline, and Willis having fallen out of favor, Levis may be the best chance they have for several years at having a franchise quarterback.

Turron Davenport, who covers the Titans for ESPN, joined The Ride With JMV on Tuesday to give his perspective on the Colts divisional rivals and how their draft went. John and Turron spoke about Levis and his development, how much longer Derrick Henry has with the team, and a lot more! Listen to that conversation below, and tune in to The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!