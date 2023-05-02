Jake and Mike Spotlight Three Early Indy 500 Winners

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they examine some of the drivers from the early stages of the greatest spectacle in racing. They focus on how Ray Houron became the first driver to race a motorcar with a rearview mirror and how he historically performed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (including a victory in 1911). The second driver that Jake and Mike put the spotlight on is the 1915 Indianapolis 500 winner in Ralph DePalma (who also ranks in the top five in laps led). Finally, they spotlight the first two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 in Tommy Milton.