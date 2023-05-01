Listen Live
Contests

Win 2 tickets to see Jodeci with SWV & Dru Hill!

Published on May 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jodeci at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Win 2 tickets to see Summer Block Party who is presenting Jodeci with SWV & Dru Hill on August 13th at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close