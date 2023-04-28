Peyton & Eli Manning Review Tape On New Colts QB Anthony Richardson

Yesterday The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the most beautiful things of the night of course was seeing Richardson’s raw emotion but also Colts fans getting to see one of their greats, Peyton Manning, share his take on their newest quarterback’s gameplay style.

The Manning Brothers start out the video by showing Anthony Richardson doing Anthony Richardson things. Scrambling everywhere, avoiding contact, and making defense chase him instead of tackling him.

Another bold statement that was made during the video is how Anthony Richardson was not afraid to wear #15 in Florida after Tim Tebow built a legacy there with that number. It showed Peyton that Richardson was not afraid of pressure and not afraid of expectation. He lived up to it.

Peyton and Eli both agree that Anthony Richardson could use some more reps but that just means that what Anthony Richardson is now is not the final product. He has some room to work and the Colts staff will do a great job at developing that in the coming season and years.

Did Peyton really refer to Richardson that he is like Josh Allen? Yes he did because of the playmaking ability that Richardson brings to the field. He can be a physical runner. Peyton says, “He’s like a tight end under center. Imagine Rob Gronkowski lining up under center.”

To close Peyton said Richardson had arm strength, but not arm talent just yet.

Take a look at the video from Omaha Productions with insight from Peyton & Eli below!